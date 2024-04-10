Share Video

Branham is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to a right hip contusion.

Branham has started in five consecutive matchups, averaging 16.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 34.8 minutes per game. He hasn't missed a game since late January, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up Wednesday due to his hip issue.

