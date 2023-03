Branham (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Branham sat out Tuesday's win over Orlando, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. He's been held below 10 points in four of his last five appearances, averaging 5.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per game during that time.