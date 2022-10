Branham was recalled from the G League's Austin Spurs on Thursday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Branham was assigned to the G League on Monday but will rejoin the parent club since it's not yet clear whether Devin Vassell (knee) and Joshua Primo (glute) will be available for Friday's matchup against the Bulls. The role Branham plays against Chicago will likely depend on whether Vassell and Primo are able to suit up.