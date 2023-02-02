Branham accumulated 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and five assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 loss to the Kings.

Branham made all three of field goal attempts in the first quarter and entered the break with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go along with three assists. The Spurs' guard remained efficient in the second half, knocking down four of six shot attempts to finish with a season-high 22 points on the night. Branham added five dimes in the contest, which also marked a season high and tied Keldon Johnson for the team lead. Unfortunately, San Antonio would still go on to lose its seventh straight, but Branham certainly did not disappoint in his first game this season with over 30 minutes of floor time.