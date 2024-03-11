Branham will come off the bench due to Devin Vassell re-entering the starting lineup for Monday's game against Golden State,
Branham has scored at least 20 points in three straight games, with two performances coming off the bench. San Antonio will be at full strength with the exception of Cedi Osman (ankle), so Branham should reprise a 20-30 minute role Monday.
More News
-
Spurs' Malaki Branham: Drops 20 points in spot start•
-
Spurs' Malaki Branham: Starting against Warriors•
-
Spurs' Malaki Branham: Delivers season-high 23 points•
-
Spurs' Malaki Branham: Pops for season-high 20 off bench•
-
Spurs' Malaki Branham: Moves back to bench•
-
Spurs' Malaki Branham: Produces in starting role Sunday•