Branham will not start in Saturday's game against the Suns.
Branham drew the start Thursday with Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps) sidelined but will slide to the bench with Sochan active. In 30 appearances off the bench, Branham has averaged 7.8 points, 1.8 assists and 1.6 rebounds over 19.6 minutes.
