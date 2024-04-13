Branham (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Barlow landed in the concussion protocol Friday, and his availability for the season finale was always considered a long shot, especially considering the Spurs have nothing to play for Sunday. Branham logged 75 appearances, including 29 starts, for the Spurs this season, though he didn't experience a sizable uptick in the statistical department. He averaged 9.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.4 steals across 21.3 minutes per contest.
