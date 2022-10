Branham had 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt) across 14 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 134-96 loss against the Rockets.

The rookie out of Ohio State was given his first taste of real pro action and looked comfortable out there while also displaying a high level of efficiency. Branham is not expected to be relevant in most fantasy formats, but he has a legitimate shot at earning a role off the bench before Opening Night if he can continue to produce at this rate in the upcoming preseason contests.