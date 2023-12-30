Branham supplied 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 134-128 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Branham had a scoreless outing against the Jazz on Dec. 26, but he has scored in double digits in his other 10 appearances as a starter since he assumed the starting point guard duties over Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan. Despite the starting role, Branham is not doing enough to be a major asset in fantasy, and he profiles best as a matchup-based streaming option in most formats.