Branham closed with 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 144-119 loss to the Mavericks.

Branham has been playing as a point guard in recent games and has seen his usage rate spike as a result, something that has translated to decent numbers across the board. He has scored in double digits in each of his last eight outings, a span in which he's averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.