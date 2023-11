Branham notched 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 132-120 loss to the Nuggets.

Branham scored in double digits after two subpar outings as a starter, but he doesn't carry a lot of fantasy upside. Outside from the fact that the Spurs are struggling massively this season, Branham's inconsistent role, as well as his own inconsistent performances, limit what he can bring to the table in most formats.