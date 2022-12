Branham posted 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals and an assist across 32 minutes in Friday's loss to Capitanes.

Branham saw plenty of action for the Spurs in recent weeks due to a rash of injuries, but he moved back to the G League ahead of the Showcase Cup finale, and he should be a steady contributor at this level if given the chance. He only played two games with Austin, but that was only because he has spent lots of time with San Antonio.