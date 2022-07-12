Branham finished Monday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Rockets with 20 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and five turnovers in 28 minutes.

Branham contributed to an overall sloppy effort by San Antonio (25 turnovers as a team), but he finished as the team's leading scorer behind a solid effort from beyond the arc. The Ohio State product bounced back in a big way after finishing Sunday's loss to the Warriors with just six points on 1-of-6 shooting. Branham likely won't be fantasy-relevant in most leagues as a rookie, but the Spurs appear to be embracing a mini-rebuild, so he'll be given his chances to crack the regular rotation.