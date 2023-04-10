Branham logged 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 24 minutes during Sunday's 138-117 victory over Dallas.

Branham ended the season on a strong note and finished with double-digit points in all but one of his last nine appearances. The 2022 first-round pick started the season slow but picked things up in the final months, and he ended as one of the most productive rookies in The Association. He averaged 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game across 66 outings (32 starts). Those numbers improve to 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per tilt when considering only his 32 starts.