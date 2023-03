Branham chipped in 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 137-128 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Branham looked good in his return to action after missing Tuesday's game with a shoulder injury. The rookie posted his seventh 20-point game of the season, with three of those when he came off the bench. Branham is averaging 10.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game since the league resumed following the All-Star break.