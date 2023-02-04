Branham ended Friday's 137-125 loss to Philadelphia with 26 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

The 26 points were a new career-high for the rookie. The 20th overall pick made his sixth career start as the Spurs were without Tre Jones (foot) and Jeremy Sochan (back). Branham was coming off a 22-point game Wednesday with five assists and three triples, so he's making a strong case to coach Gregg Popovich to keep looking his way. If the Spurs are sellers at the trade deadline, Branham is one of a number of Spurs who could benefit.