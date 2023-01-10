Branham chipped in 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during Monday's 121-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

Branham scored in double-digits for the third straight game, continuing what has been a decent stretch of games. His role has materialized into one that is somewhat consistent, having played at least 25 minutes in three of his past five games. Unfortunately, outside of some scoring upside, there isn't a lot there in terms of tangible production. He is worth a look in deeper formats, although he presents more as a short-term option only.