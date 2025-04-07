Branham notched 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Branham tallied double-digits for the third time in the past five games, matching his season-high with 17 points. As the Spurs get closer to the end of what has been a frustrating season, Branham has been able to force his way into the rotation. With that being said, his playing time has been far from consistent. Given his muted role this season, it's hard to see Branham carving out a regular spot for himself next season.