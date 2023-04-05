Branham contributed 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 115-94 loss to Phoenix.

The Spurs played with a 10-man rotation due to numerous injuries on the roster, and Branham started a second consecutive game with Keldon Johnson (foot) and Devin Vassell (knee) out. The Ohio State product has distinguished himself well in his first season, averaging 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists over 63 games. Branham has also started 29 times during his rookie campaign.