Branham provided 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 142-116 loss to the Mavericks.

The Spurs were without Tre Jones (foot), Devin Vassell (knee) and Romeo Langford (thigh) again, so Branham drew an eighth straight start and led the team in scoring. During his recent string of starts, the rookie guard is averaging 18.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals-plus-blocks in 33.0 minutes per game. As long as the aforementioned trio remains sidelined, Branham figures to have a prominent role in San Antonio's offense, and he may have proven himself enough to remain a critical rotation piece even when those players return to full strength.