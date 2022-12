Branham compiled eight points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, a rebound and a block over 25 minutes Monday versus the Suns.

After a brief G League assignment, Branham has returned to the Spurs with five straight games logging double-digit minutes. He finished Monday's contest with season-high 25 minutes, albeit in a blowout loss, and should continue to see regular minutes until the Spurs' roster gets healthier.