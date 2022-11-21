Branham played the final 5:39 of Sunday's 123-92 loss to the Lakers, finishing with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two turnovers.

After missing three straight games due to an ankle sprain, Branham returned to action for San Antonio in the front end of a back-to-back set Saturday versus the Clippers. He logged 10 minutes of garbage time in the Spurs' 119-97 loss that night, and once again took the court Sunday well after the outcome was in hand. Unless the Spurs are without two of Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Josh Richardson, Doug McDermott and Romeo Langford (conditioning) in a given game, Branham doesn't look as though he'll be a part of head coach Gregg Popovich's regular rotation.