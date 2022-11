The Spurs assigned Branham to the Austin Spurs of the G League on Wednesday, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Branham had started two games for the Spurs before not playing against the Nuggets on Monday. In four games, Branham is averaging 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 19.5 minutes. The 2022 first-round pick will be available for Friday and Saturday's games against the Lakeland Magic.