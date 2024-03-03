Branham will start Sunday's contest against Indiana while Julian Champagnie (ankle) is inactive, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Branham starting over Cedi Osman and Keldon Johnson is a notable but unsurprising choice. Branham has logged 21 starts this season and is averaging 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 48.6 percent shooting across 20 healthy games with the first unit. Meanwhile, Johnson has returned to a 30-minute workload of late, but he will continue attempting to bring offensive punch off the bench.