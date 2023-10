Branham scored 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while tacking on one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block across 20 minutes during Monday's 122-121 preseason loss to Oklahoma City.

Branham showed a good blend of shooting success and power driving downhill. The 20-year-old averaged 10.2 points in 23.5 minutes per game with the Spurs last season, and he's a growth candidate on a San Antonio squad that lacks offensive punch on the wings.