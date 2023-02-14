Branham registered 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Monday's 117-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

The teenage rookie continues to hold his own in a starting role for the rebuilding Spurs. Branham has started six straight games and scored in double digits in five of them, averaging 16.7 points, 4.0 boards, 2.5 assists and 2.2 threes over that stretch. He could head to the bench after the All-Star break if the likes of Romeo Langford (thigh) are healthy, but the team has nothing to lose by giving Branham all the responsibility he can handle over the final weeks of the season.