Branham will start Saturday's game against the Warriors, ESPN's Andrew Lopez reports.
Branham is likely to see significant minutes Saturday, as Devin Vassell (hip) was a late scratch and joins Victor Wembanyama (ankle) on the shelf. In addition to Branham, it's likely that Blake Wesley steps into a larger role in the offense.
More News
-
Spurs' Malaki Branham: Delivers season-high 23 points•
-
Spurs' Malaki Branham: Pops for season-high 20 off bench•
-
Spurs' Malaki Branham: Moves back to bench•
-
Spurs' Malaki Branham: Produces in starting role Sunday•
-
Spurs' Malaki Branham: Set to start Sunday•
-
Spurs' Malaki Branham: Nails three triples in loss•