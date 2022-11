Branham will start in Friday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Branham has been thrust into a significant NBA workload for the Spurs following Joshua Primo's release and the injury Blake Wesley (knee), recording 23 minutes and 19 minutes in his two most recent contests. Devin Vassell was initially expected to start after being removed from the injury report Friday, but it will instead be Branham lining up at the two-spot.