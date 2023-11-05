Branham will start in place of Devin Vassell (adductor) in Sunday's game against the Raptors, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

The Spurs are viewing Vassell as day-to-day after he exited early in Thursday's win over the Suns, but Branham will likely be in store for at least two starts, as Sunday marks the front end of a back-to-back set. Branham started 32 games as a rookie but has played off the bench for his first five appearances of 2023-24, averaging 6.2 points, 2.2 assists, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 16.4 minutes per contest.