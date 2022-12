Branham will enter the starting five for Thursday's matchup against the Rockets.

Branham will receive the starting nod in place of Devin Vassell (knee) after seeing a season-high 25 minutes Monday. He has yet to have a breakout performance but holds a bit of streaming intrigue in deeper formats having averaged just 3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his only two starts this season across 18.5 minutes per contest.