Branham is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus Philadelphia.
Branham will replace Tre Jones (foot) in the starting five Friday. The rookie guard is averaging 3.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 20.4 minutes across his previous five games starting this season.
