Branham supplied 10 points (4-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during Saturday's 125-106 loss to Atlanta.

Branham has been turning heads with his play of late, but as often happens with rookies, he's also going to deliver subpar performances occasionally. This was a woeful outing for the former Ohio State product, but he's been playing well as a starter in recent weeks, pouring at least 15 points in three of his last five appearances with the first unit. He's averaging 17.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists across six February appearances.