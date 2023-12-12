Branham provided 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 93-82 loss to the Rockets.

Branham needed 13 shots to score 13 points, and while that kind of efficiency will not cut it in most games, he still delivered a decent stat line thanks to his contributions in other categories. Branham has started in seven of San Antonio's last eight games, and while he seems to be trending up, the lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis hurts his upside, something that's also affected by his lack of an established role. Over that eight-game span, Branham is averaging 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Those numbers are not enough to target him outside of very deep leagues -- and even in that scenario, he'd only be suitable as an streaming option to fill gaps in your daily lineup.