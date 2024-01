Branham (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Braham will return from a one-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. The 20-year-old, Ohio native will return in a bench role, however, with Tre Jones remaining in the starting lineup for the second consecutive contest. Branham has averaged 7.1 points, 2.3 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 18.5 minutes across 12 appearances off the bench this season