Branham will start for the Spurs on Thursday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Branham will make his fifth start of the season Thursday, replacing Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps) in the starting lineup. The rookie is averaging 3.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists as a starter in his career.
