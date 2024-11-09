site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Malaki Branham: Won't play against Utah
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Branham (ankle) is out for Saturday's game versus the Jazz, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Branham has been downgraded from questionable to out Saturday due to a right ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Sacramento.
