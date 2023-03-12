Branham has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Oklahoma City due to a shoulder injury, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Branham briefly returned to Sunday's game after departing with a shoulder issue, but he was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup during the second quarter. He logged zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in six minutes prior to his departure, and it's unclear whether he'll be available Tuesday against Orlando.