Brown (back) scored eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and added a rebound across 10 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 102-98 preseason loss to the Suns.

Brown missed the preseason opener against the Hawks on Thursday due to a back injury, but he was one of seven bench players to log double-digit minutes in this matchup. A second-round pick out of Duke in the 2026 NBA Draft, Brown isn't expected to have a big role with the Spurs in 2026-27, and it wouldn't be surprising if he spent most of his rookie year in the G League.