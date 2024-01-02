The Spurs recalled Diakite from the G League's Austin Spurs on Tuesday, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports

Diakite was signed to a two-way contract Monday and will have a chance to make his San Antonio debut Tuesday versus Memphis. Zach Collins (ankle) is amid a multi-week absence, so Diakite could be fourth in the pecking order for minutes at center behind Victor Wembanyama, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Dominick Barlow.