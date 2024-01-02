Diakite is available for the Spurs on Tuesday against the Grizzlies, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports
Diakite was signed to a two-way contract Monday, and I'll have a chance to make his San Antonio debut Tuesday versus Memphis. Zach Collins (ankle) is amid a multi-week absence, while Keldon Johnson (back) has been cleared for action.
