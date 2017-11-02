Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Available Thursday

Ginobili (rest) is available for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

The veteran guard took Monday's game off against the Celtics for rest. So far this season, he's posted 7.7 points and 2.3 rebounds across 20.2 minutes per game, making him irrelevant in most fantasy formats.

