Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Available Thursday
Ginobili (rest) is available for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
The veteran guard took Monday's game off against the Celtics for rest. So far this season, he's posted 7.7 points and 2.3 rebounds across 20.2 minutes per game, making him irrelevant in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Expected to sit out Monday•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Questionable for Monday•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Puts up three points Sunday•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Not on injury report for Sunday•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Resting for Friday's game•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Signs two-year, $5 million deal with Spurs•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.