Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Back in the lineup Friday
Ginobili will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Suns.
Ginobili got the night off Wednesday for rest purposes and as expected, will rejoin the team ahead of Friday's contest. He'll take on his typical role as one of the first wings off the bench, likely seeing minutes close to his season average of 20.9 per game.
