Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Back in the lineup Friday

Ginobili will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Suns.

Ginobili got the night off Wednesday for rest purposes and as expected, will rejoin the team ahead of Friday's contest. He'll take on his typical role as one of the first wings off the bench, likely seeing minutes close to his season average of 20.9 per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories