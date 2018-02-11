Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Bench-high scoring total in loss
Ginobili mustered 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six assists and one rebound across 19 minutes in Saturday's 122-105 win over the Warriors.
The veteran's scoring total paced the second unit and represented his fourth double-digit point tall over the last six games. Ginobili has frequently seen at least 20 minutes this season, and although he's still the recipient of occasional rest days, his scoring upside and serviceable contributions in rebounds and assists keep him viable for those needing end-of-roster guard help in deep formats.
More News
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...