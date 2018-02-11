Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Bench-high scoring total in loss

Ginobili mustered 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six assists and one rebound across 19 minutes in Saturday's 122-105 win over the Warriors.

The veteran's scoring total paced the second unit and represented his fourth double-digit point tall over the last six games. Ginobili has frequently seen at least 20 minutes this season, and although he's still the recipient of occasional rest days, his scoring upside and serviceable contributions in rebounds and assists keep him viable for those needing end-of-roster guard help in deep formats.