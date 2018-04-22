Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Big fourth quarter in Game 4 win

Ginobili scored 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five assists and three rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 103-90 win over the Warriors in Game 4.

Ten of his points came in an inspired fourth quarter, as Ginobili all but willed the Spurs to victory in what could well be his final playoff game in San Antonio before the 40-year-old rides off into the sunset. Playing Golden State seems to bring out the best in Ginobili -- his last four postseason games with 15 or more points have all come against the Warriors -- so don't be surprised if he has another strong performance left in him for Tuesday's Game 5.