Play

Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Cleared to play Sunday

Ginobili (thigh) has been cleared to play in Sunday's matchup with the Kings, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Ginobili has missed the last six games with a bruised right thigh, but after testing everything out during his pregame routine, feels good enough to give it a go. Considering the lengthy absence and the Spurs' typical conservative approach, Ginobili could have some hefty restrictions in his return, so fantasy owners may want to avoid the situation Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories