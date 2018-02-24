Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Dealing with chest injury
Ginobili underwent X-rays after injuring his chest in Friday's game against the the Nuggets, Jeff McDonald of MySanAntonio.com reports.
Ginobili sustained the injury while taking a charge during the game. While he was able to finish the contest with three points across 20 minutes, he underwent X-rays as a precautionary measure. There is no word on the results, but he should be considered questionable heading into Sunday's game versus the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Won't miss time following All-Star break•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Exits Tuesday's game with sore foot•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Bench-high scoring total in loss•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Scores 15 off bench•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...