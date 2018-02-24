Play

Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Dealing with chest injury

Ginobili underwent X-rays after injuring his chest in Friday's game against the the Nuggets, Jeff McDonald of MySanAntonio.com reports.

Ginobili sustained the injury while taking a charge during the game. While he was able to finish the contest with three points across 20 minutes, he underwent X-rays as a precautionary measure. There is no word on the results, but he should be considered questionable heading into Sunday's game versus the Cavaliers.

