Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Deemed doubtful Saturday

Ginobili has been listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Bulls for rest purposes.

Ginobili is coming off his most productive game of the season in Friday's loss to the Bucks, as he tallied 18 points, one rebound, three assists, two steals, and a block and triple apiece across 25 minutes. However, it is no surprise that the Spurs plan on resting the veteran shooting guard on the second night of a back-to-back set. Rookie Brandon Paul could end up returning to the rotation as a result.