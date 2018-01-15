Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Exits Monday's game with bruised thigh
Ginobili suffered a right thigh contusion during Monday's game against the Hawks and will not return.
It doesn't sound like anything overly serious for the veteran wing, though it will be worth it to monitor his status moving forward considering the Spurs' typical conservative approach. With just a day off before traveling to Brooklyn for Wednesday's game, Ginobili can be considered questionable for that contest and it wouldn't be surprising if the Spurs take a cautious approach.
