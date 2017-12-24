Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Expected to be available
Ginobili is expected to be available for Saturday's game against the Kings after resting Thursday versus Utah.
As has been the case for much of the year, Ginobili was held out of Thursday's game against the Jazz on the second night of a back-to-back. Following an off-day Friday, all signs point to the 40-year-old returning to his usual role off the bench Saturday.
