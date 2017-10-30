Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Expected to sit out Monday

Ginobili (rest) isn't expected to play in Monday's game against the Celtics, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Ginobili was given a questionable designation earlier Monday, but coach Gregg Popovich went on to say that his veteran is "probably out." Look for Ginobili to get the night off for rest, which means more run for guys like Kyle Anderson and Patty Mills in the backcourt, while Danny Green could also pick up a few extra minutes. Ginobili should be back for Thursday's tilt with the Warriors.